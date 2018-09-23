See how the towns of Trenton and Pollocksville, North Carolina work to recover from devastating flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence

The Trent River rose to record flood levels during Hurricane Florence. More than a week after the storm, Jones County residents returned to rebuild their homes, businesses and places of worship.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

North Carolina

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

