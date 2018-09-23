‘Most rewarding thing’ says doc who helped deliver baby in mobile hospital after Florence

A North Carolina woman delivered her baby girl in a mobile hospital after Florence, with help from a team that delivered a baby after Hurricane Matthew, too.

Atrium Health announced the Friday birth on Facebook Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to introduce you to baby girl Murphy who was born inside Carolinas MED-1 on Friday! Congratulations to mom and dad!” Atrium Health said.

First-time mom Keyana was 41 weeks pregnant and arrived at the mobile hospital “in active labor,” Atrium said. Keyana’s mother and her husband were with her.

Doctors on the mobile team communicated “virtually” with a Charlotte obstetrician for a delivery plan, Atrium said.

“Murphy was born just a few hours later. Both mom and baby are doing well,” Atrium said.

Mom Keyana “planned to deliver naturally, but never thought it would be in a mobile hospital,” according to Atrium.

“It is just so crazy that Murphy came when she did! Everyone has been so wonderful to me and my family,” Keyana said, according to Atrium.

One of the doctors, Andrew Godfrey, who is an Atrium Health emergency room physician, helped deliver the baby.

“This was just the icing on the cake. That we got to take part in something amazing like a birth, and things went well,” Godfrey said, according to Atrium. “This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my medical career.”

Two years ago, the MED-1 team delivered a baby named Logan in Lumberton, North Carolina following Hurricane Matthew.

The MED-1 team was operating the only medical facility in a 50-mile radius in Burgaw, Pender County since Sept. 17 “after Florence caused a great deal of flooding and damage in that area,” Atrium said.

“Staffed with doctors, nurses and other medical providers from Atrium Health, the team has helped more than 400 patients so far this week.”