Firefighters rescue American flag found floating in river after Hurricane Florence

Members of the Greensboro Fire Department were involved in a number of rescues over the past week, as Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.

Some involved coming to the aid of families and other people impacted by the deadly storm. A few of the rescues the fire department was involved in were more unique.

While no life was protected from harm in a recent rescue, the members of the fire department were proud about what they saved — an American flag.

The Greensboro Fire Department’s swift water rescue team tweeted they found the flag floating in a river.

This flag was recovered. Found by @GSOFireDept Swift Water Rescue Team floating in the river pic.twitter.com/YRxnmRRXxo — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 23, 2018

The Twitter post included a photo of members of the rescue team huddled around the flag. They shared the picture on Sunday afternoon.

Also on Sunday, the fire department tweeted about the team returning to Greensboro from their deployment in Pender County.

In the time the rescue team provided aid during Hurricane Florence they used Twitter to report their activities and help with evacuations. That included one rescue, where they saved two people and 43 dogs from a single residence.

@GSOFireDept swift water rescue team rescue 2 people and 43 dogs from a house in eastern NC this week while deployed. They have performed multiple rescues and assisted in evacuations of many residents this week. pic.twitter.com/iZW06KCTRb — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 18, 2018

Another time, the firefighters evacuated 76 people from a flooded apartment complex.

As Hurricane Florence closed in on landfall, another American flag caught the nation’s eye.

Live footage showed the flag flying at Frying Pan Tower on the N.C. coast get battered by the approaching storm.

Flag and Banner donated a replacement flag, the News & Observer reported. On Sept. 22, the live stream showed the brand new flag flying.