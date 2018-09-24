After Florence, here’s how you can still get to the coast from Charlotte

With last week’s arrival of fall, some Charlotteans might be planning one final trip to the beach — but wondering how to get there with many roads still underwater due to Hurricane Florence.

The good news is that portions of the Carolinas’ coasts can be reached from Charlotte, though it will probably take longer than usual to get to some spots. And some highly popular areas, such as Myrtle Beach, might be inaccessible with floodwaters expected to continue rising this week.

In North Carolina, many roads are still closed, N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jen Thompson said. As of Monday, about 425 roads remained affected by the storm, including some in Charlotte-area counties such as Anson and Stanly, she said.

But the department did announce the reopening of key routes Monday.

SIGN UP

One of those was Interstate 40 from N.C. 41 (Exit 385) to Wilmington, the department said in a tweet. Two eastbound lanes were open and one westbound lane was open, it said.

And U.S. 70 between I-95 and the coast was open, with one lane closed in each direction in Kinston, the department said. U.S. 74 from I-95 to Wilmington was also opened, it said.

I-40 has re-opened from N.C. 41 (Exit 385) to Wilmington. There are currently two eastbound lanes open and one westbound lane open. Also open: U.S. 70 between I-95 and the coast with one lane closed in each direction in Kinston; U.S. 74 from I-95 to Wilmington. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/PzIOT6Y8Jh — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 24, 2018

But the department was advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties. The nine make up a large portion of Eastern North Carolina.

“Travel to the coast will still be time-consuming because we still have some major roadways that are under the impact of the hurricane,” Thompson said.

In South Carolina, U.S. 17 North out of Georgetown could flood this week where it crosses Winyah Bay as floodwaters move downstream toward the Atlantic Ocean, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported Sunday. The highway was one of the remaining routes allowing access to Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website on Monday warned tourists that driving into the area will be very difficult over the next week or two. Instead, it recommended flying in.

“The floodwaters are still rising, and the road conditions are fluid,” said Julie Ellis, spokeswoman for the bureau. “Myrtle Beach looks great, but getting here cannot be guaranteed safely at this time.”

U.S. 501, another key route from North Carolina directly to Myrtle Beach, was operating with just one southbound lane and one northbound lane about a dozen miles outside of Myrtle Beach, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on its website. The highway, which cuts down the center of North Carolina, was expected to remain partially closed because of flood barriers through Saturday, the department said.

Here are some routes to coastal areas that appeared accessible as of Monday, according to information available on the N.C. and S.C. transportation departments’ websites as of Monday. But as flood conditions change this week, and roads reopen or close, access could change.

To monitor road conditions in North Carolina, go to https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/. For South Carolina, go to https://www.scdot.org/travel/stormResources.aspx.

From Charlotte to Wilmington

Take U.S. 74 East. In Wilmington, take U.S. Route 17 Business.

To Morehead City

Take I-85 North to I-40 East in McLeansville. In Garner, take U.S. 70 East to Morehead City.

To New Bern

Take I-85 North to I-40 East in McLeansville. In Garner, take U.S. 70 East toward New Bern.

In New Bern, take U.S. 17.

To Myrtle Beach

According to the Horry County Department of Airports, Myrtle Beach International Airport is open and operational, with all airlines serving the airport operating under normal flight schedules.

Grand Strand Airport, in north Myrtle Beach, and Conway-Horry County Airport, in Conway, are also open and accepting general aviation and charter aircraft, the airports department said.