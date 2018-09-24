Man found fatally shot in Durham was N.C. Central University student

Durham police on Monday identified a man found fatally shot last week as DeAndre Marquise Ballard, a 23-year-old senior at N.C. Central University.

There have been no arrests in the case, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. They found a man, now identified as Ballard, and had him taken to a local hospital where he died.

In statement on the university’s website, NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said the incident happened near Ballard’s off-campus apartment and that he was identified by the medical examiner on Friday.

A native of New Bern, N.C., Ballard was preparing to graduate in May 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education, Akinleye said. He was a member of NCCU’s Bon Vivant Fashion Society and was Mr. Bon Vivant Fashion Society last school year.

“Naturally, this sudden loss impacts his family greatly, as well as his many friends, his roommates and the entire NCCU community,” the chancellor said. “I ask that we stand together in solidarity during this difficult time and collectively keep DeAndre Ballard and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

As of Sept. 15, there had been 21 homicides in Durham, according to the Police Department website, up from 15 by the same time in 2017 but down from 28 by the same time in 2016.

All told, as of Sept. 15 reported violent crime in Durham was down 16.9 percent this year.





Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.