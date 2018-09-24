North Carolina

2 people discovered dead in a Johnston County home, reports say

By Abbie Bennett

September 24, 2018 09:25 PM

Two people were discovered dead inside an Angier home in Johnston County on Monday, multiple reports say.

Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were on scene at a house on Clayton Road in Angier investigating the two deaths, according to ABC11.

The two people had not been identified as of 9 p.m. Monday, but CBS17 reported – citing “officials” – that the victims were teens found dead inside the house by a parent.

“Officials said the deaths are part of a shooting investigation, and they aren’t looking for any suspects at this time,” CBS17 reported.

A neighbor called 911, WRAL reported.

