2 people discovered dead in a Johnston County home, reports say

Two people were discovered dead inside an Angier home in Johnston County on Monday, multiple reports say.
Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were on scene at a house on Clayton Road in Angier investigating the two deaths, according to ABC11.
The two people had not been identified as of 9 p.m. Monday, but CBS17 reported – citing “officials” – that the victims were teens found dead inside the house by a parent.
“Officials said the deaths are part of a shooting investigation, and they aren’t looking for any suspects at this time,” CBS17 reported.
A neighbor called 911, WRAL reported.
