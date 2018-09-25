Dental equipment company to add over 300 jobs in Charlotte

The dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona said Tuesday it will make Charlotte its new U.S. commercial hub, and will add 320 jobs here over the next three years.

In an announcement at its facility in Ballantyne, Dentsply Sirona executives said the jobs will be high-paying, and will include a variety of roles, including customer service, marketing, clinical education and manufacturing.

Headquartered in York, Pa., Dentsply Sirona is a publicly traded company that designs and develops dental supplies, including pastes, sealants, whiteners, fluoride products and lab equipment for dental professionals worldwide, according to Bloomberg. In 2017, the company reported sales of nearly $4 billion.

The company already has a presence in Charlotte.

This month, Dentsply Sirona said it was moving its local operations, including its corporate offices and its education facility, under one roof, at 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place. It’s in the building that also houses SPX and Balfour Beatty Construction.

The manufacturer also has a warehouse in the Carowinds area that handles trade-ins, refurbishments and product returns.

The expansion announcement by Dentsply Sirona comes as the Charlotte region has been losing a number of other corporate headquarters.

On Monday, for instance, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises said it is moving its headquarters from Charlotte to Akron, Ohio. Last week, Dollar Tree announced it would close the Matthews headquarters of Family Dollar and relocate all the corporate functions up to Chesapeake, Va., headquarters.

This is a developing story.