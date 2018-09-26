Here are the North Carolina contestants on the new season of ‘The Voice’ — so far

After Week 1 of Blind Auditions on “The Voice,” we already have some North Carolina contestants to follow.

And we’ve done pretty well in the recent past with North Carolinians on the NBC singing competition show: Sanford’s Britton Buchanan was the runner-up in the previous season (a season that gave us three local contestants) and Brooke Simpson of Hollister finished in third place last fall.

The judges for Season 15 are Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.

We’ll update this each week through Blind Auditions.

Kameron Marlowe from Kannapolis

On Monday night (Sept. 24), 21-year-old Kameron Marlowe of Kannapolis sang a really soulful version of Luke Combs’ “One Number Away.”

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson both turned their chairs for Kameron and he picked Blake.

Kameron quit college and got a job as an auto parts consultant to support his family after his mother fell ill, according to the Indepndent Tribune of Cabarrus County. The newspaper reports that Kameron got his start singing in church and is a worship leader at Elevation Worship.

We’ll see Kameron next in the Battle Rounds, which start Oct. 15.

Follow him on Twitter: @Kameron_Marlowe





Mikele Buck from Greenville

Also on the first Monday of Blind Auditions, we got Mikele Buck of Greenville, N.C. (originally from West Virgina).

Mikele is an Iraq War veteran who has been singing for awhile, opening for acts like Jason Aldean. For his audition he sang Brooks & Dunn’s “She Used To Be Mine” and dedicated it to a military friend who took his own life.

Blake and Kelly both turned their chairs for Mikele, and even though Blake may seem like the obvious choice, he picked Kelly (his daughter is a huge fan).

Before the show, Adam and Kelly came up with a strategy to try to lure country artists away from Blake. It doesn’t seem like Mikele’s choice had much to do with their influence, but Blake was still wounded. He tweeted, “I am truly shocked by this one. Never have I had more in common with an artist before and these terrible bullies make it about themselves.”

We’ll see Mikele next in the Battle Rounds, which start Oct. 15.

Follow him on Twitter: @MikeleBuckBand

We didn’t spot any North Carolina people in Tuesday night’s auditions, but we’ll be watching all of the auditions over the next two weeks and update this story if we get more.

What’s next

There are more Blind Auditions next Monday and Tuesday night (and the following week). “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. each night. It’s a two-hour show on Monday and a one-hour show on Tuesday.