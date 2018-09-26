NC State sex trafficking posts unfounded, and apparently started at UNC, police say

Recent social media posts suggesting that two women are posing as N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill students to target actual female students in a sex trafficking scheme appear to be fabricated, N.C. State police say.
The posts alerted N.C. State and UNC students that two female Instagram users were not first-year students at the Triangle schools, like they claimed, but instead were befriending real students in connection with sex trafficking. Several posts told a story of an N.C. State student waking up in a dorm to find one of the women in their room.
But the stories aren’t true — at least not with regard to N.C. State, according to police.
“There’s no validity to those claims,” N.C. State Police Maj. Ian Kendrick said Wednesday in an interview with The News & Observer. “No crimes were committed on campus. We were able to determine neither of the individuals identified in the posts were involved in any criminal activity at N.C. State.”
Investigators determined that one of the Instagram users wasn’t involved in any crimes at N.C. State after speaking with her in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Kendrick said. They also found that no students reported an unwanted person in their dorm room, and that and none of the social media posts could be substantiated.
Kendrick said he couldn’t speak to whether any crimes were committed at UNC, where he said it appears the posts originated.
People who saw the posts had good reason to be alarmed.
Though people may not see or recognize it, state officials say human trafficking rates in North Carolina are thought to be among the highest in the nation, The News & Observer reported earlier this year.
“We were happy it wasn’t (sex trafficking) and quite honestly we don’t see where (Ferrell) was involved in any criminal activities, period,” Kendrick said. “It’s one of those things that took on a life of its own on social media, and we don’t know the how or the why.
“The million dollar question is why it got started, and Carolina is digging into that because it seems to have originated in their jurisdiction.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
