As leaves turn color in NC, here’s how foliage fans can make the most out of it

Autumn has arrived, marking the onset of brilliant colors in the mountains of North Carolina.
The folks at Blue Ridge Mountain Life reported early signs of color change at the higher elevations as of Saturday, and that cooler weather in the upcoming forecast should help keep leaves changing colors on a normal schedule.
When is fall color season?
Blue Ridge Mountain Life says areas above 5,000 feet should begin to peak around Oct. 1, and the lowest areas should peak by late October to early November.
A Monday update by RomanticAsheville.com said the process might be delayed some by warm September temperatures, but its fall color timeline for this season generally reflects a typical schedule.
At mile-high Grandfather Mountain, the Blue Ridge Mountains’ tallest peak, guided walks “to see the brilliant change from one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the South” will take place at 1 p.m. each day from Oct. 1-12, included with the price of admission.
Where to look?
These sites mostly forecast fall color based on elevation – with color spreading from the highest points down the mountains – and some variation based on weather. They generally say for every 1,000-foot decrease in elevation, color change occurs a week later.
Places like Boone and Blowing Rock, for example, would peak by the third week of October, while the lower-elevation Asheville area wouldn’t hit full color until the final week of October, according to their forecasts.
What can alter the timetable?
Other factors can cause the color schedule to vary, the reports say, including rainfall amounts and temperatures.
A forecast map developed in the Appalachian State University biology department in 2009 adds yet another element to the formula. It considers elevation like most other maps, but it also takes latitude into account.
The university’s map also reflects research that suggests every degree of latitude north is like going up by about 200 meters in elevation.
“In other words, the same elevation in the north is cooler than the same elevation in the south, which causes the vegetation to differ,” explained Dr. Howard Neufeld, whose lab focuses on physiological plant ecology. “The resultant cooler temperatures mean that peak fall colors will come earlier to those same elevations in the north than in the south.”
