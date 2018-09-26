Adoptive brother who admitted to abusing Erica Parsons is accused of having two wives

The adoptive brother of Erica Parsons, the Rowan County girl whose adoptive parents are accused of abusing and murdering her, and then concealing her body, has been charged with having two wives.

James Parsons, 25, of Faith, was charged with bigamy Tuesday, according to an emailed statement from NC’s Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant sent with the statement says he married a woman in June while he was still married to another woman. Parsons was given a written promise to appear at further court proceedings, Rowan County Sheriff’s Captain John Sifford said in the email to The Charlotte Observer and other news media.

Parsons could not be immediately reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday.

In 2015, James Parsons testified that he and other children in the family abused Erica, often at his mother’s urging, and that he once broke her arm, The Charlotte Observer reported in February after his parents were indicted in Erica’s killing.

James Parsons testified that Erica was locked in closets and beaten when she urinated on the floor because she had no access to a bathroom, the Observer reported.

Erica was last seen alive in 2011, yet she wasn’t reported missing until July 2013, the Observer reported. Her body was found in 2016 in a rural South Carolina field.

James Parsons’ parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, were charged with first-degree murder, felony concealment of a death and obstruction of justice for lying to investigators, the Observer reported. Their trial dates have not been set, court records show.

Sandy Parsons and his wife were convicted in 2016 of financial crimes that included cashing $12,000 in adoption assistance checks after Erica disappeared. The Observer reported in February that Sandy Parsons was serving eight years in a prison in Butner and his wife was serving 10 years in Tallahassee, Fla.