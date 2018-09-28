Meteor showers will end on a bright note in 2018. Here’s when experts say to look up

There are several quality chances to catch a glowing show in the night’s sky as the 2018 meteor shower season wraps up over the next few months.

The American Meteor Society describes the October to December shower period as “a nearly continuous period of heavy meteor activity.” Many of the showers are well known, as they “occur annually or at regular intervals as the Earth passes through the trail of dusty debris left by a comet,” according to NASA’s Planetary Science Division.

The showers are high concentrations of meteors, or shooting stars – space rock or debris falling “through a planet’s atmosphere, leaving a bright trail as they are heated to incandescence by the friction of the atmosphere,” according to NASA.

Major meteor showers remain on the calendar this year. Spectators should note that the presence of light – from the viewer’s proximity to lights, or from the brightest of moon phases – can affect the visual quality of a meteor shower, the AMS says.

SIGN UP

Orionids

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke said “the moon is going to mess with” the Orionid meter shower, according to Space.com.

The Orionids, which appear when Earth travels through debris from Halley’s Comet, are active Oct. 2-Nov. 7, according to NASA. The peak viewing time is after midnight on Oct. 21, with about 15 meteors per hour, NASA says.

Leonids

Spanning Nov. 6-30, the offshoot of the Tempel-Tuttle Comet is expected to peak overnight Nov. 17-18 with 10-15 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

But a bright moon will also hinder visibility for this event, Space.com reports.

Geminids

Active Dec. 4-17 and “considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers” – the Geminids are expected to peak with up to 120 meteors per hour the night of Dec. 13-14, NASA says.

“The best time to view the Geminids is around 2 a.m. local time,” NASA’s Cooke said, according to Space.com. “The moon will be first quarter, so it will set around midnight; there will be no moonlight to interfere with the Geminids this year.”

Other, smaller meteor showers help fill out the 2018 calendar:

A looming new moon will create ideal conditions as the Draconids peak Oct. 7 or 8, but the “shower is often a sleeper, rarely offering any more than 5 meteors per hour,” according to EarthSky.org.

AccuWeather.com says the Northern Taurids will have a similar meteor rate when they peak overnight Nov. 11-12.

And the American Meteor Society reminds watchers of the final shower of the year – the Ursids. Earthsky lists the Ursids reaching maximum activity before dawn on Dec. 22, but indicates “the full moon is sure to put a damper on” the display that produces 5-10 meteors per hour.