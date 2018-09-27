NASCAR Truck Series driver wanted for refusing to give up stolen race truck, cops say

NASCAR Truck Series racer Jordan Anderson is wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen race truck, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Anderson, a competitor in the Camping World Truck Series, allegedly bought the truck in Mooresville from Robert Newling, who didn’t legally own it, investigators said in a release.

“During the course of this investigation, (detectives) were able to determine that Mr. Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Mr. Newling was stolen,” the release said. “Investigators attempted to get the race truck back ... but Mr. Anderson refused to surrender the race truck. Mr. Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant.”

Anderson’s attorney told deputies his client would turn himself in by Sept. 20, but Anderson remained at large as of Thursday, said the press release. The Charlotte Observer left a phone message for Anderson’s attorney Thursday afternoon seeking comment on the case, but did not immediately hear back.

The 27-year-old driver describes himself on his Facebook page as a “thriving entrepreneur and racer” who joined NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series as a rookie in 2015. He has claimed six top 20 finishes, according to his Facebook page.

NBC Sports reports NASCAR issued a statement Thursday saying it was aware of the case and was still gathering the facts: “We will remain in contact with the authorities as their process continues.”

The race truck was purchased by Anderson at 804 Performance Road in Rowan County, where Robert Newling has an auto shop, the sheriff’s office release said.

The truck “was there to have some damage repaired from a wreck in a race that took place in Texas,” said the statement. “Robert Newling then took it upon himself to sell the race truck, that did not belong to him, and sold it to Jordan Anderson.”

Newling was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Anderson is to be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, the release said.