The Neill family navigates the grieving process after losing their five-year-old daughter Avery to an incurable brain tumor known as DIPG.
North Carolina

‘Avery’s final journey’: Raleigh family wanted to document their daughter’s last months

By Staff reports

September 28, 2018 11:21 AM

Five-year-old Avery Neill was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December 2017.

Life changed quickly for Avery and her family, including her twin sister Bekah and their little brother, James. There were doctor visits, fundraisers and trips to Disney World and the beach.

Her parents, Emily and Andy Neill, wanted to make the most of the time Avery had left.

The News & Observer chronicled the Raleigh family’s journey for months through videos.

Avery was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a form of brain cancer that affects children.

The Neill family recently received a diagnosis for their five-year-old daughter Avery that has changed the course of their lives. Avery's twin sister Rebekah and their little brother James struggle to understand the 'boo boo' in Avery's head.

Avery received much of her treatment at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Avery's pediatric oncologist, Dr. Daniel Landi, explains the severity and complexity of her diagnosis. The brain stem tumor known as DIPG is incurable and relatively rare, affecting about 200 children each year in the US.

She also began an experimental chemotherapy treatment at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

After a bittersweet Make-a-Wish trip, Avery begins an experimental trial at Children's National Hospital in DC. It imposes an immense financial burden on the Neill family, but their church and neighborhood communities are stepping up to help.

Avery’s symptoms worsened last spring, and her condition began to decline sooner than expected.

Avery developed troubling symptoms on a family vacation, landing them at the ER in Savannah, GA. Doctors worked to transfer and compare scans to determine the best medical decisions moving forward.

The family began hospice care for Avery and stopped the experimental treatment.

Five-year-old Avery Ann Neill was diagnosed in December with an inoperable DIPG brain tumor. She died at home on Mother's Day in the arms of her family in Raleigh.

Avery died three weeks before her sixth birthday, which she would have shared with Bekah.

The family said that documenting Avery’s final months will help Bekah and James remember their sister.

Emily and Andy Neill reflect on their experience in sharing their journey so publicly, especially in sharing Avery's final moments. Their Facebook group 'Bravery for Avery', started just to update family and friends grew to 50,000+ members.

