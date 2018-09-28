‘Avery’s final journey’: Raleigh family wanted to document their daughter’s last months

Five-year-old Avery Neill was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December 2017.
Life changed quickly for Avery and her family, including her twin sister Bekah and their little brother, James. There were doctor visits, fundraisers and trips to Disney World and the beach.
Her parents, Emily and Andy Neill, wanted to make the most of the time Avery had left.
The News & Observer chronicled the Raleigh family’s journey for months through videos.
Avery was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a form of brain cancer that affects children.
Avery received much of her treatment at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
She also began an experimental chemotherapy treatment at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Avery’s symptoms worsened last spring, and her condition began to decline sooner than expected.
The family began hospice care for Avery and stopped the experimental treatment.
Avery died three weeks before her sixth birthday, which she would have shared with Bekah.
The family said that documenting Avery’s final months will help Bekah and James remember their sister.
