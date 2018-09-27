Legally blind NC student was bullied. Outraged bikers will escort him to school

A group of outraged bikers plans to escort a bullied disabled student to his school Friday morning in Stokes County, North Carolina.

After dropping student Michael Wishon off at South Stokes High north of Winston-Salem, the Triad, NC, chapter of Bikers Against Bullies has scheduled “a silent, peaceful protest against all bullying near the school,” Piedmont Triad TV station WXII reported.

On Wednesday, Wishon’s uncle, Donnie Morton of Ridgeway, Virginia, shared a video on Facebook that he said shows his nephew being bullied at the school Tuesday. He said his nephew is legally blind.

“Ok .. Enogh is enough,” Morton posted. ”....yesterday my nephew was at South Stokes high school .it was his birthday. he was in masonry class when another kid snatched his phone from out of his front pocket of his bookbag . took it and smashed the I phone 5 with a brick . then video it him taunting Michael and all of his classmates were watching and laughing at him ...”

SIGN UP

The video was viewed 78,000 times and shared 2,400 times in 24 hours on Facebook, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“This injustice on our children, should never be tolerated!!“ biker Amber Wilson posted on Facebook. “Bikers Against bullies, will make a presence and escourt this young man into school Friday morning at 730 am. We need all support as possible to show up.

“HELP US SHOW OUR KIDS THEY DON’T HAVE TO FACE THIS ALONE!!” Wilson said in her post.

Carl Kress of the Triad chapter of Bikers Against Bullies posted: “This escort ride will be televised live on the Good Morning Show with all the local media on location conducting interviews so folks please show your patience dealing with this bullying issue and keep all on the up & up!”