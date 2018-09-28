Arsenic at toxic levels in Neuse River after coal ash spill, environmental groups say

Coal ash releases in the Neuse River have caused arsenic levels to be nearly 18 times higher than the state safety standard for drinking water, two environmental organizations said Friday.

Duke Energy disputed the activists’ findings and said its own lab tests show the Neuse River is not contaminated. Duke said the Riverkeeper activists are fomenting fear to increase public pressure to haul away all coal ash, even from locations where the waste is not posting a public health risk.

“Let’s not lose sight of what’s really happening here,” Duke spokeswoman Erin Culbert said by email. “The riverkeeper is capturing a news cycle to advance their extreme agenda to excavate all coal ash basins. That would burden North Carolinians with the most expensive, most disruptive plan that can do more harm to the environment than good.”

The Upper Neuse Riverkeeper and the Waterkeeper Alliance said a coal ash spill at Duke Energy’s retired H.F. Lee Plant in Goldsboro is the source of the arsenic contamination. The organizations said they also found elevated levels of lead and other heavy metals in lab analysis conducted by Pace Analytical in Raleigh.

The groups said in their release that the standard drinking water supply and fish consumption is 10 micrograms per liter, but water sampled near the coal ash spills after Hurricane Florence was 186 micrograms per liter.

Charlotte-based Duke and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality also took water samples. DEQ said it would issue its lab results on Neuse River water quality Friday afternoon. Duke said there is no evidence that coal ash is contaminating the Neuse River.

“Test results from the river continue to show very little difference between the quality upstream of the H.F. Lee Plant and downstream of the plant,” Culbert said in her email, noting that just downstream of the plant, “the Neuse River meets all surface water standards that the state has established for protecting health and the environment. That’s been the case every day since we began testing Sept. 18.”

Duke had previously acknowledged that flooding at the Goldsboro plant had spilled “a small amount” of ash and cenospheres, another byproduct of burning coal in power plants, and was ”prepared to take steps needed to address it.”





The N.C Department of Environmental Quality, Duke Energy and environmental groups have also taken water samples at Duke’s L.V. Sutton power plant in Wilmington for lab testing, but results from the state and the activists are not yet available. Duke said its results show that the coal ash wasn’t harming water quality in the Cape Fear River, but scientists told The News & Observer on Thursday that Duke’s testing on the Cape Fear was not sufficient.

Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal to make electricity. It is not categorized as a hazardous waste by the Environmental Protection Agency but it contains elements such as arsenic, selenium and mercury that can cause cancer and reproductive problems from long-term exposure at elevated levels.

Duke has been storing millions of tons of coal ash in 32 impoundments at 14 locations around the state; the company is transferring the ash to lined landfills in response to a 2014 state law and to lawsuits filed by environmental organizations.

The Riverkeeper and Waterkeeper organizations said they took their water samples on Sept. 19 in three locations within two of the three coal ash pounds at the power plant, where the contaminant concentrations were the highest. Contaminants become diluted as they flow downstream and toxicologists typically recommend taking samples of surface water and of sediment at numerous locations and over many consecutive days.

“We sampled where the spills were occurring,” said Upper Neuse Riverkeeper Matt Starr by phone. “The important thing to know is what is going into the river. Those coal ash ponds were underwater for days.”

The H.F. Lee plant operated three coal-burning units that were retired in 2012 when the power company was transitioning from coal to natural gas as a fuel source for power generation.





This story will be updated.