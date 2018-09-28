Asheville has long been known as weird. But pink baby dolls in power lines?

Asheville has long been known as a city with some weirdness to it, and now random pink baby dolls found on power lines there are adding to its reputation.
A city crew pulled several of the dolls off lines along a side street this week, WLOS reported. A resident had filed a complaint about the dolls, a city spokeswoman said, according to the station.
The dolls are just the latest strange occurrence in a city that has long celebrated its reputation as a weird place.
“How do YOU keep Asheville weird?” DowntownAsheville.com asks on its website.
“‘Keep Asheville Weird’ has been a popular phrase and bumper sticker that has become a common sight in Downtown Asheville,” the organization said on its website. “It’s akin to hippies in the days of old enjoying the phrase, and being accused of being a freak as in, ‘You’re a freak.’
“In a similar good-natured way, count the ways that Ashevillians and those who love Asheville continue to KEEP ASHEVILLE WEIRD,” DowntownAsheville.com states.
Along with the city’s eclectic homegrown artists and other shops, restaurants and craft breweries have been folks like the bearded man in a nun’s outfit riding a bicycle downtown.
He made TheOydsseyOnline.com’s list of “9 Reasons Why Asheville is the Strangest Place You Will Ever Visit.”
That list also mentioned the city’s Friday night drum circle, its topless protesters and hippie festivals.
RomanticAsheville.com came up with a list of 15 favorite quirky things to see and do near Asheville that also help to “‘Keep Asheville Weird.”
The list included the American Museum of the House Cat in Sylva, the “Smallest U.S. Post Office” near Cashiers and the Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain.
