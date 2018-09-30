Have you ever seen beer chugged through a nose? An ECU fan did it, video shows

There’s apparently more than one way to throw back a light beer.
A video circulating on Twitter appears to show an East Carolina fan showing off his ability to chug a beer through his nose.
Sports Channel 8 tweeted the 12-second clip along with the text “Never change, ECU. #NoseChug” on Sunday morning, a day after ECU’s home football game against Old Dominion.
The tweet had more than 9,000 views in a matter of hours.
The trick drew a noteworthy reaction from a girl who appears to learn where the beer is being poured during the course of the video.
It also drew mixed reviews.
The same feat has been documented numerous times on YouTube.
A four-step guide on “how to drink beer through you nose” actually exists on Instructables, a creation-sharing offshoot of Squid Labs.
While the guide bills it as a cool party trick, it also lists drowning and yeast infection of the sinuses as possible hazards.
Experts say drinking more potent forms of alcohol through the nose could turn fatal.
“It’s a much quicker way of getting a huge concentration of alcohol to your brain,” said Dr. Christopher Welsh, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, according to the Washington Examiner.
Snorting vodka became a fad in the United Kingdom in the mid-2000s, according to the BBC.
In the United States, young people turned to snorting vodka after bans on alcohol inhalers, the Examiner reported. Arizona radio station KTAR reported a similar trend in 2014, primarily involving gin.
