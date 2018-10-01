What to do if your car has been flooded — and how to avoid buying a water-damaged vehicle

The owners of cars and trucks trapped in floodwaters after Hurricane Florence will have some obvious problems, after muddy water coats their interior, upholstery and carpeting.

But the dirt and dank smell are easier to deal with than the potential damage under the hood and behind the dashboard. Water can ruin a vehicle’s engine, but the more insidious menace is corrosion of the vehicle’s wiring, computers and other electronics that can take weeks, months or even years to show up.

“It’s the electrical stuff that I really worry about,” said Stan Creech, owner of Creech Import Repair in Raleigh. “That’s the snake in the grass.”

State officials estimate that thousands of cars and trucks were damaged or destroyed by floodwaters caused by the hurricane. Not only will those vehicles create hardships for their owners, but some of them may make their way to used car lots or on-line auction sites where they could become someone else’s problem, too.

The last thing the owner of a flooded vehicle should do is start the engine, said Dean Bailey, owner of Kings Auto Service in Raleigh and president of the Independent Garage Owners Association of North Carolina. If water has gotten into the engine or transmission, starting it can do serious damage, Bailey said. Better to have it towed and checked out by a mechanic.

And before you call the tow truck, Creech says owners should call their insurance company to see if they have a comprehensive policy that covers flood damage. The insurer will likely send out an adjuster to look over the vehicle and give the owner a list of items for a mechanic to check, such as the oil and transmission fluid, that will indicate whether water got in the engine.

Creech said even if there’s no problem with the engine, insurers may require more than one diagnostic trip to determine exactly what water might have done to the vehicle. Insurers and vehicle owners will want to know whether the air bags, electronics and computers were exposed to water that will cause problems in the future, said Matt Oliver, executive director of the N.C. Consumers Council, an independent nonprofit.

“If you put a computer in water, it’s probably not going to work the same ever again,” Oliver said.

Newer cars have as many as 50 or 60 computer processors in them, Bailey said, from the engine compartment to the trunk. A flooded car may run fine at first, only to develop computer problems down the line that can cause any number of functions to fail, he said. “It’s just very unpredictable,” he said.

Bailey said repairs of flood damage can be expensive and that he often advises owners of older cars not to bother spending the money, depending on how much water got in and how high it got.

“The height of the water is the most critical part,” he said. “The higher it goes, the higher percentage of electronics that it’s going to affect.”

And if you think flooded vehicles are only a problem after hurricanes, Bailey says his shop sees plenty of them after big downpours in the Triangle. Driving through six inches of water can throw water up into the engine compartment, he said.

What the law says

If an insurance company determines that repairs would cost 75 percent or more of a vehicle’s value, it will declare it a total loss, Creech said.

After accepting payment on their insurance claim, owners can either sign the title over to the insurance company or can opt to keep it as a “salvage” vehicle. Under state law, insurers and owners must notify the Department of Motor Vehicles when a car or truck is deemed a total loss, which DMV will then note on the vehicle registration.

It’s illegal in North Carolina to sell or transfer a vehicle to someone else without disclosing in writing that it has been flooded. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail for a first offense and subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000.

Still, consumer advocates warn that people try to skirt the law. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent federal agency, recommends buyers look out for signs that a car or truck has been submerged, especially those sold on the internet or that might have originated in states that don’t require disclosure that a vehicle has been in a flood.

Buyer beware

Here are steps the bureau suggests buyers take:

▪ Look for any high-water or mud marks on the engine, wheel wells, the trunk or even the glove box. Use a flashlight to look in hard-to-reach places that might not have been cleaned. Lift up the carpet and look for mud, rust or dirt.

▪ Smell the upholstery and the carpeting. Do they smell funky? Turn on the heat and see if there’s an electrical or burning smell that would suggest damaged wires. Turn on the air conditioning and see if you get a blast of mildew-scented air.

▪ Feel the wires under the dashboard and in the engine. If they feel brittle, it may be a result of immersion in water.

▪ Listen to the sound system. If it sounds bad or isn’t working at all, that could be a sign of water damage. Ask why it’s not working.

▪ Ask the seller if the car was ever flooded. While he may not volunteer the information, he may be reluctant to lie when asked directly.

▪ Consider buying a vehicle history report that should tell you if the car’s been in a flood or issued a salvage title.

▪ Have a mechanic check the vehicle. This is a good idea whether you think a car’s been flooded or not, said Oliver of the Consumers Council.

Bailey said mechanics know where to look for mud and other telltale signs that a car has been in a flood.

“A lot of times when people detail them, they can get rid of most of that evidence,” he said. “But 90 percent of the time we can tell if it’s been flooded.”

For additional tips on damaged cars from the state Attorney Generals Office, go to www.ncdoj.gov/Consumer/Automobiles/Disclosing-Car-Damage.aspx.