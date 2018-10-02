Public input sought for Interstate 95 widening project

State transportation officials would like the residents in two North Carolina counties to review plans to widen Interstate 95.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will award a contract next spring to widen I-95 from four lanes to eight lanes between exit 56 in Cumberland County and exit 71 in Harnett County. In 2020, the department is scheduled to award another contract for another expansion between exit 71 and exit 81, where I-95 and Interstate 40 converge.
The public meetings are scheduled for Oct. 11 in Benson and Oct. 18 in Falcon.
The same information will be presented at both open houses, which are informal and designed to let people examine maps, talk with NCDOT representatives and provide feedback. The department will accept comments on the projects through Nov. 2.
Comments