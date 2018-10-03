Kavanaugh to get hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carolina GoFundMe campaigns

Crowdfunding pages that list North Carolina conservative news figures as their creators aim to raise more than $1 million to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family.

The GoFundMe page “Brett Kavanaugh’s Family,” which aims to “raise money for Brett Kavanaugh’s family to use for security or however they see fit” has been shared more than 132,000 times.

It was created on Sept. 24 by John Hawkins, who identifies himself as the leader of Right Wing News and lists his location as Ocean Isle – although his social media pages say he lives in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The original fundraising goal of $100,000 increased over time to $550,000, of which more than $530,000 was raised by Wednesday morning.

Another GoFundMe page – “Brett Kavanaugh Defense Fund” – says “defending his good name against Georgie Soros-funded groups will be expensive.”

That page was created Monday by Rich Mitchell, who lists his location as the Durham County community of Bahama and identifies as editor-in-chief of Conservative Daily News. It raised just over $6,000 by Wednesday.

North Carolina has sparked discussion this week about Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women.

On Sunday, N.C. Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse tweeted that one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick, is “a criminal,” The News & Observer reported.

“One way or another,” the tweet said, “She either was a part of some massive criminal conspiracy to facilitate child rape, as an adult. Or more likely, she lied to Congress and her attorney knew it. She should go to prison, period.”

Also on Sunday, a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh released a statement saying the judge was “a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker,” in college, The News & Observer reported.

Video by CNN shows Charles “Chad” Ludington, an associate professor at N.C. State, reading his statement on Kavanaugh, saying, “I have seen Brett drunk to the point he could easily be passed out. ... I never saw him passed out, but I saw him quite drunk.”

The role of alcohol was a factor as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a UNC graduate, testified before the Senate Judicial Committee last week that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her as a teenager.

Kavanaugh has denied allegations by Ford and Swetnick and another woman who accused him of inappropriate behavior, Deborah Ramirez.

Another GoFundMe campaign, “Help Christine Blasey Ford” had raised nearly $530,000 as of Wednesday morning.