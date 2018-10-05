Husband pleads guilty in wife’s murder. He had blamed cough medicine.

Matthew Phelps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday, admitting in court that he fatally stabbed his wife in their bedroom and told Raleigh police he had taken too much cold medicine.

Phelps, a 29-year-old Bible college graduate, called 911 in September 2017 and told dispatchers he woke from a dream to find himself covered in blood near his dead wife and a bloody knife in their bed. An autopsy later showed Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps had been stabbed 123 times.

He explained on the 911 call that he had taken a heavy dose of Coricidin Cough and Cold because “it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”





The couple had been married less than a year.

SIGN UP

More than 50 people, most from Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, were in court Friday morning to support Lauren Phelps. They wore buttons that feature a picture of the woman and T-shirts that say #LaurensLight.

As part of the plea, Matthew Phelps will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“He’s pleading to spend life in prison to avoid the possibility of death,” his attorney, Elliot Abrams, told The News & Observer.

In April, court documents described martial problems between Phelps and his wife. Friends told investigators the couple often argued, and a detective wrote that Lauren Phelps had taken “drastic steps” to curtail her husband’s spending and planned to end the marriage.

Also in April, search warrants said Phelps was obsessed with the movie “American Psycho,” which depicts the life of a serial killer. A detective wrote that he posted Instagram pictures of himself dressed as the main character and told a friend he wondered what it would be like to kill somebody.



