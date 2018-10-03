Volunteers from Puerto Rico help feed NC hurricane victims

In this photo provided by Alina Luciano, Yarinnet Robles hands out food on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, to responders and victims of Hurricane Florence at East Lumberton Baptist Church in Lumberton, N.C. They are part of Operation Pay It Forward, a group working with Operation Blessings, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to give out food in Lumberton. (Alina Luciano via AP) AP