Dog rescued after floating on couch in Florence floodwaters for a week

A North Carolina woman left her home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence but asked the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team to check on her dog that she left behind. Rescuers found the house after three tries -- and Soshe.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

North Carolina

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

