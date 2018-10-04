Here’s why this Outer Banks town has banned electric scooters

Electric ride-sharing scooters were banned in the Outer Banks town of Nags Head this week.

Town officials cited safety concerns and a lack of local oversight by ride-sharing companies that place the scooters in communities, according to a video of Wednesday’s town commissioners meeting that’s on the town’s website and YouTube.

Commissioners voted unanimously at the meeting to outlaw the scooters.

Among the safety concerns cited by officials at the meeting: No one from the companies is around to make sure riders are old enough to be on the scooters. Scooter provider Bird requires riders to be at least 18, a company spokeswoman told The (Durham) Herald- Sun.

Nags Head’s Planning Board last month also said the scooters could be a “hazard on the beach road or bypass” because they reach speeds of 15 mph to 20 mph, The Outer Banks Voice reported.

Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon said at Wednesday’s meeting that representatives of electric scooter companies never work with local government officials on developing rules and regulations before the companies put the scooters in communities.





The companies “seem to be really resistant to the idea of coming to the table first,” Cahoon said, according to the video of the meeting.

The scooters have “exploded” in popularity in many cities and towns, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. But Charlotte, for instance, is still months away from finalizing rules governing the scooters, the Observer reported.