Raleigh’s Waste Industries is being sold to Canadian company

Waste Industries, the 48-year-old homegrown Raleigh company that became one of the Southeast’s leading solid waste management companies, will be sold to a larger Canadian company this year.
Waste Industries and Toronto-based GFL Environmental announced the deal on Wednesday and it’s expected to close by the end of this year, after regulatory reviews. The combined company will operate in all but one Canadian province and in 10 states in the United States.
Waste Industries’ 2,850 employees will become part of a business with more than 8,850 workers and 47 landfills, 98 collection operations and 59 transfer stations.
Founded in 1970 by 33-year-old Ohio transplant Lonnie Poole Jr., Waste Industries struggled to remain solvent in the early years but was able to expand as local governments transferred trash hauling and dumping services to private companies, according to a company profile in the North Carolina History Project.
Under the deal announced Wednesday, the combined company will be headquartered in Canada and led by GFL CEO Patrick Dovigi. Waste Industries’ CEO Ven Poole will become a member of GFL’s board of directors. The Poole family, which is the majority owner of the privately-held Raleigh business, is contributing financially to the deal and will become shareholders in GFL, the announcement said.
Ven Poole said in the press release that “the continued evolution of Waste Industries takes another large step forward in this combination with GFL.” He also said that “the Poole family is proud to continue its investment through this combination with North America’s true industry leader GFL.”
GFL investors are financing the acquisition, which includes repaying existing Waste Industries debt. The amount of the debt was not disclosed in the announcement, but the transaction values Waste Industries at $2.825 billion.
As Waste Industries expanded across North Carolina and into other states, it got out of the landfill business and focused on trash pickup, according to the online history profile. Poole rejected an offer to sell the company for $150 million in 1996, and took the company public the following year. In 2008, Waste Industries went private again and has remained so ever since.
Among the company’s milestones is that it became the first East Coast trash company to allow its customers to pay bills online, the online profile states.
