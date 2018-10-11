Remnants of Hurricane Michael are closing roads, canceling flights in North Carolina

A small but growing number of roads in Western North Carolina are closed because of flooding and downed trees as the remnants of Hurricane Michael move into the state. And more travel problems are expected.

As of 10:30 a.m., 16 roads had been closed because of the storm, mostly in Polk, Ashe and Watauga counties, said Tim Little, the chief engineer for the state Department of Transportation.

High water has closed U.S. 176 in both directions south of Saluda in Polk County, according to NCDOT.

The storm is also interfering with air travel in the Triangle. American Airlines and JetBlue have canceled most of their afternoon and evening flights in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and United and Air Canada have scratched some flights as well. Travelers are urged to check with their carrier before heading to the airport.

Seventy-five roads are also still closed in North Carolina because of Hurricane Florence, most of them in the southeastern part of the state. At one time, flooding and downed trees and power lines blocked more than 2,200 roads after Florence came through.

Those that remain closed were seriously damaged, requiring more lengthy repairs.

