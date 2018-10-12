N Carolina man faces $40K fine for impersonating firefighter

A North Carolina man accused of impersonating firefighters on an emergency radio channel last year now faces a fine of nearly $40,000.
The Federal Communications Commission issued a Wednesday release recommending a $39,278 fine against Ocean Hinson for apparent intentional misuse of a local public safety radio communications network.
The News & Observer reports Surry County dispatchers sought a Westfield Volunteer Fire Department unit in October 2017 for a house alarm. The then 23-year-old Hinson used a radio in his car to answer the call, identify himself as a unit and report himself en route.
The release says Hinson called the dispatcher four minutes later and canceled the call, although no fire trucks had arrived. The release says "fortunately" there was no fire.
The report didn't include comment from Hinson.
