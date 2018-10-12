UNC leader apologizes for university’s connections to slavery and racial injustice

On the University of North Carolina’s 225th birthday Friday, Chancellor Carol Folt issued a public apology for the university’s connections to slavery and injustice to African Americans.

“As chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I offer our university’s deepest apology for the profound injustices of slavery,” Folt said.

She told the crowd that the words, though important, are not enough.

“Our apology must lead to purposeful action,” the chancellor said.

Folt said there are many people working withing the university to increase access and affordability for all students “and to embrace the diversity that is our national heritage.”

Friday’s speech came amid a debate about race on the UNC campus that has gained national attention. In August, Silent Sam, a longtime Confederate statue in a prominent spot at UNC, was pulled down by protesters.

Folt and the UNC-CH Board of Trustees have until Nov. 15 to submit a plan to the UNC system’s Board of Governors for Silent Sam’s “disposition and preservation.” The monument is now being kept in storage.

UNC also announced earlier this month that it will change the name on a plaque at Kenan Memorial Stadium to distance the university from William Rand Kenan Sr., who was involved in the Wilmington racial violence of 1898.

The plaque on the stadium will be altered to honor William Rand Kenan Jr., Kenan Sr.’s son.

