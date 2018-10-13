Free driver’s licenses, IDs and other breaks for NC residents hit worst by Florence

Drivers who live in nearly one-third of North Carolina counties can get free duplicate licenses, IDs and registration cards through the end of the year.

Those are among several breaks included in an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday, intended to help residents of disaster areas in southeastern North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, said a press release from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

The area includes Wilmington, Fayetteville and Greenville and spans from the coast to near the Triangle.

The order waives fees, penalties and interest through Dec. 31 for the following NCDMV driver and vehicle services:

▪ Duplicate driver license ($13)

▪ New or duplicate ID card ($13)

▪ Duplicate or corrected vehicle title ($20)

▪ Replacement license plate or sticker ($20)

▪ Duplicate registration card ($20)

▪ Late fees and interest for Limited Registration Plates and registration renewals that expired on or after Aug. 31

Counties included in the exemption are: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson.

Residents of eligible counties who paid these DMV fees on or after Sept. 14 will be issued refunds, the release said.

Many of these services can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.