Apply now for a summer internship at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun

The summer internship program at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun is now open for applications from college students.
Through the three-month paid program, students will gain practical education and professional experience while working closely with reporters, editors and visual journalists.
The internship is open to sophomores, rising and current juniors and graduating seniors in a four-year degree program.
Experience working at a college publication, either print or online, is preferred. A previous internship or freelance experience at a daily newspaper or professional news website is a plus.
Apply by Dec. 1 through our online application portal. Candidates will need to provide links to stories, a resume, and references.
