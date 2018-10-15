Manhunt is on for inmate who escaped from a North Carolina prison on Sunday

A 44-year-old inmate escaped Sunday from a minimum-security prison near Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Prison officials said in a press release that Cul Jones was reported missing Sunday at about 7:45 p.m. from Hoke Correctional Institution in Raeford, North Carolina.
Originally from Halifax County, authorities described Jones as a black male, 6 feet tall, 184 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
He was sent to prison Sept. 30, 2014 for first degree burglary and was scheduled to be released in January 2023. DPS records show Jones has a number of convictions over the past three decades for burglary, breaking and entering and larceny.
Jones was convicted of prison escape in 1996 in Person County, but details on the case were not immediately available.
Officials ask that anyone with information on Jones call local law enforcement or Hoke Correctional Institution at 910-944-7612.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
Comments