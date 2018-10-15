‘Almost every dog will be out of time tomorrow’ without help, NC shelter says

Almost every dog at a North Carolina shelter “will be out of time tomorrow” without help.

Duplin County Animal Services posted a desperate “SOS” message to its Facebook page Monday afternoon, saying the shelter was at “code red” and “out of time.”

“This is with a very heavy heart that almost every dog in this shelter will be out of time tomorrow and (we) have no interest,” DCAS wrote.

DCAS adoption/rescue coordinator Bobby Kennedy told The News & Observer in an interview on Monday that there were 77 dogs and cats under the care of the shelter, plus one bird, and the shelter has a very limited space and time to get animals adopted or moved into rescues or foster homes.

“We can only keep them 5 days then they have to be rescued or adopted, as we only have 14 general kennels at our facility,” Kennedy said. “The call volume exceeds our space by a lot.”

Many of the animals in the care of DCAS already had been moved into foster homes “as we have no space for them, and some are quarantined at home due to space as well,” Kennedy said.

That still leaves 13 that are endangered, he said.

The shelter is in Kenansville, about 58 miles east of Fayetteville in Duplin County.





The post shared photos of many of the animals at the shelter, and noted that eight of the dogs in danger are less than 20 pounds, several smaller than 10 pounds, and all are heartworm negative.

The shelter covers 819 square miles and 60,000 residents “with many strays and owner surrenders,” according to the DCAS Facebook page.

“There is nowhere to house them nor support their care on the budget we are given, or any budget. We are too small of a shelter to be accepted into a grant program, so we search day in and day out for a place for them, we beg, we plead and most importantly we try to keep everyone informed so they have an opportunity to make a difference, where we cannot, our volunteers and supporters make such a huge difference for these furbabies,” DCAS says in its “Our Story” section of its Facebook page.

“The building fills faster than people can get them out. Euthanasia is a sad truth here,” DCAS says on its Facebook page.





Adoption fees range from $55 for a male cat to $115 for female dogs and include vouchers for spay/neuter procedures. Rabies vaccines of $10 are required for adoption.

The shelter is at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane in Kenansville and can be reached at 910-296-2159.

To donate to the shelter, click here or go to duplincountyanimalservices.com.