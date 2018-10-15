He wanted to feed the squirrels. Instead, he set off his own booby trap, NC cops say

A man who set up booby traps around his North Carolina home had to be taken to the hospital when he triggered one of them Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 68-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot by the booby trap around 11:30 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said in a WCNC report.

The man, who has not been identified, set up a shotgun at his back door, per goupstate.com.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man “opened his back door to feed the squirrels outside, and that’s when the booby trap went off,” WBTV reported. The shotgun blast hit the man in the arm, which was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

After being taken to an area hospital in Shelby, deputies said, it was likely the 68-year-old would “be flown (to) Charlotte,” for treatment, WCNC reported.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the shotgun at the back door was one of many “booby traps the man had set up around his home,” according to WBTV.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Capt. Jon Wright, per goupstate.com. The property where the shooting took place is a wooded area where several no trespassing signs are displayed, “including a large red and white one warning crackheads, drug dealers and illegal aliens” to stay away, goupstate.com reported.