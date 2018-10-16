‘That’s not my name.’ Wendy’s worker fired for calling on ‘chubby’ to pick up order

A customer at a Wendy’s restaurant in Gastonia, North Carolina, said he felt “embarrassed,” “humiliated” and “hurt” after his name was called out as “Chubby” when his order was ready, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The owner of the location, Carolina Restaurant Group, apologized and said the worker who wrote the man’s name down as “Chubby” has been fired, according to a statement the company gave to WBTV and other media outlets.
“We work very hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and customers,” the statement said, according to WBTV.
Customer Jimmy Shue told station WFMY that he gave his name as “Jimmy” to the worker who took his order. As he waited for his food, he told the station, he noticed on the receipt that she’d written his name down as “Chubby.”
When another worker called out the name when his order was ready, “everybody started laughing in the restaurant, and I got really embarrassed,” Shue told WFMY.
“He was hesitant to even say ‘Chubby,’ but he did, and I told him that’s not my name, but that’s my order,” Shue told WCNC-TV. “I grabbed the order and started to walk out because I was mad, and everybody started laughing, customers in the restaurant, and I got really embarrassed.”
