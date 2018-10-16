The campus of Shaw University, one of dozens of colleges and universities waiving application fees for admission this week.
The campus of Shaw University, one of dozens of colleges and universities waiving application fees for admission this week. N&O file photo

Get your applications ready. It’s free to apply to these NC colleges this week

By Jane Stancill

October 16, 2018 06:48 PM

It’s a good time to apply to college in North Carolina.

This week, the state’s community colleges and 38 four-year colleges and universities are suspending their application fees. And that waiver will extend for a month for students in Hurricane Florence-affected counties.

College Application Week is sponsored through the College Foundation of North Carolina, or CFNC. Students who want to take advantage of college application activities should first create a profile at CFNC.org. Students can also call 1-866-866-CFNC.

The free application period will run through Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. for students from 31 FEMA-designated counties, following widespread damage from Hurricane Florence. The counties are: Anson; Beaufort; Bladen; Brunswick; Carteret; Columbus; Craven; Cumberland; Duplin; Greene; Harnett; Hoke; Hyde; Johnston; Jones; Lee; Lenoir; Moore; New Hanover; Onslow; Orange; Pamlico; Pender; Pitt; Richmond; Robeson; Sampson; Scotland; Union; Wayne; and Wilson.

Colleges allowing free application submissions for those students, and for all students this week, are: Barton College; Belmont Abbey College; Bennett College; Brevard College; Campbell University; Catawba College; Chowan University; Davidson College; Elizabeth City State University; Fayetteville State University; Gardner Webb University; Greensboro College; Guilford College; Johnson and Wales; Johnson C. Smith University; Lees-McRae College; Lenoir-Rhyne University; Livingstone College; Louisburg College; Mars Hill University; Meredith College; Methodist University; Montreat College; N.C. A&T State University; N.C. Central University; N.C. Wesleyan College; Pfeiffer University; Queens University; St. Andrews University; St. Augustine’s University; Salem College; Shaw University; UNC Pembroke; University of Mount Olive; Warren Wilson College; Wingate University; William Peace University; and Winston-Salem State University.

The state’s 58 community colleges are also waiving fees for a month in the hurricane-affected counties and this week for all students.

All month, CFNC will sponsor programs to help students fill out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and a required form for North Carolina students to verify their residency in order to qualify for in-state tuition. The program is called NC Countdown to College and details are available at CFNC.org.

