A dog showed up at a Macon home. It turned out to be from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

About 10 days ago, a basset hound mix with a white muzzle scratched at the front gate of a northeast Macon home.
With three rescue dogs of their own, Jim Waters’ family opened their door to the reddish brown female with short, whitish legs.
“We took Sadie in and found her to be well taken care of, well trained, obviously an indoor dog, and with a sweet disposition,” Waters said.
His grown daughters made signs and posted them in the neighborhoods around Upper River Road and Shirley Hills.
They heard nothing.
Early this week, they took the dog to Piedmont Animal Hospital in Gray and discovered she had an unregistered identification chip embedded under her fur.
The veterinarian gave them a list of five ID chip manufacturers to check, and the last one they contacted traced the chip back to a veterinarian in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, home of a Marine Corps base.
The area was hit hard by Hurricane Florence in mid-September.
Due to privacy concerns, the North Carolina vet’s office would not give the Waters family contact information but promised to call them about the dog, who they learned was a 7-year-old named Sadie.
Although the pieces of the puzzle were falling into place, the Waters family still wondered how in the world she got to Macon.
“Was Sadie brought here by a family evacuating the area? Was she brought here to stay with family or friends and was lost?” they wondered.
A few more days passed, but the Waters family heard nothing.
On Wednesday, Jim Waters’ daughter, Anna Waters, posted another picture on Facebook, and the social media lost pet detectives went to work sharing and reposting the photo.
A North Carolina woman recognized Sadie and said she used to pet sit for the dog and the family’s other Basset mix, Sarge.
She texted the owners.
Wednesday evening the Waters family learned Sadie belongs to a young military family with four children who fled Hurricane Florence.
The evacuees were staying in McDonough and realized they needed to rehome the dogs before they traveled halfway across the country seeking temporary shelter.
Anna Waters made contact with the evacuee family and discovered they put out an ad and found a Macon family willing to help, Jim Waters said.
“We were just tickled pink last night when Anna said, ‘We found the family,’ ” Jim Waters said Thursday morning.
The North Carolina man, who has the contact information for the Macon family that took the dogs, is on a mission in south Florida and will come through next week to pick up Sadie.
The family now is concerned for their 3-year-old male Basset mix named Sarge, who also was left in Macon.
They wonder if he is still safe and secure with the foster family until they can return.
In the meantime, Sadie will stay with the Waterses.
“At our house, she just lives on the couch and makes herself home,” said Jim Waters, who brought her into work at Subaru of Macon.
She chewed on a stuffed blue Ascent SUV toy that came from the “barking garage” display in the showroom.
Sadie’s arrival was perfectly timed as the north Macon dealership on Riverside Drive is hosting a pet adoption event Saturday as part of their “Subaru loves Pets” promotion.
Emily Gober, who works at the dealership, said they are collecting supplies for All About Animals Rescue, which will be on hand with homeless animals from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We want to fill a Forester with donations. They need flea soaps, paper towels, bleach, cleaning supplies,” Gober said. “We want to help bring awareness to all these animals in need of adoption.”
Sadie made her way through the dealership with her tail wagging Thursday morning, visiting all the sales associates and service center.
“She’s great,” Jim Waters said. “When I was showing pictures around yesterday, I had three or four people say they’d take her.”
