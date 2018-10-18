Puppy playing in NC yard digs up a .38 revolver. It was loaded, too, cops say

A pit bull puppy playing in the grass outside an eastern North Carolina apartment community dug up a .38 revolver Tuesday.
The surreal moment ended with the Greenville Police showing up to confiscate the pistol — after posing for photos with what they say may be a future police dog.
The pup’s name is Ryder and the Greenville police are treating him like a little hero.
“It’s not every day a puppy sniffs out a fully loaded gun, but that’s exactly what happened,” said a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“There’s a good chance little Ryder may have prevented a tragedy... He certainly prevented the gun from winding up in the wrong hands.”
The discovery was made at the Rosemont Apartments in south Greenville, which is about 90 miles southeast of Raleigh.
Police say the dog found the pistol “wrapped in a t-shirt.”
Given the nature of how the gun was found, Police said the weapon was being analyzed for possible ties to local crimes.
“We have entered the gun into the NCIC database, but so far have not connected it to any unsolved crimes,” a department spokesperson told The News & Observer on Thursday.
The department nicknamed the pup “Ryder, the gun sniffing pit bull” on Facebook.
“Officers safely unloaded the weapon and it’s now stored in property and evidence,” said the department’s post.
“There may be some freelance work in the near future for Ryder...we’ll have our people call yours, bud.”
