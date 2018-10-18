Suspect arrested after 5-hour SWAT standoff at Charlotte apartment complex

A 30-year-old man surrendered without incident after driving from police and barricading himself with a gun for five hours in a southeast Charlotte apartment complex Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Todd O’Brien Houston drove away when officers tried to serve 32 felony arrest warrants on him at another Charlotte apartment complex at about 9 a.m., according to the police news release.
A police helicopter followed Houston as he pulled into an apartment complex on Krefeld Glen Drive, police said. That’s off Independence Boulevard.
Police said they evacuated the complex, which Observer news partner WBTV identified as the McAlpine Ridge Apartments.
Houston had a gun with an “obliterated serial number,” according to the police news release.
Police were interviewing Houston at CMPD headquarters late Thursday afternoon before they planned to take him before a magistrate to be charged and then jailed.
