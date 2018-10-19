Steve Harvey wallet, wreaths, iPhone 4: What’s on the NC police lost and found list?

A lost and found list posted by an eastern North Carolina police department included some items you might expect law enforcement to collect , but plenty you probably would not.
The Kinston Police Department shared a three-page list of found property on Facebook, explaining that rightful owners should come claim the items or they will be destroyed or donated to charity no later than Nov. 15.
“All attempts have been made to contact the property owners via Official letterhead and or a phone call,” the department wrote.
The post created curiosity over why police had some items and what would happen to them – like the cash, nine pistols, “clothes pin w/ crack pipe,” and “plastic container w/ rice and aluminum foil” on the list.
“These items … were found by citizens or our officers and were entered into evidence,” the department wrote in a response. “We are following the proper channel in order to discard the property.”
Other notable items include cell phones, bank cards, shotguns, two Christmas wreaths, a metal pole and a Steve Harvey wallet.
Comments