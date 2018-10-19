Revered ‘sacred vessel’ swiped during Virginia church burglary, search underway

An unusual search is underway in eastern Virginia, after someone broke into a rural church and made off with an ornate “sacred vessel” used by Catholic priests to hold a consecrated Host.

The revered object, known as a monstrance, was discovered missing Wednesday morning after a burglary at The Good Samaritan Catholic Church. The church is outside Amelia Court House community, 40 miles southwest of Richmond.

“The Sheriff’s Office needs your help!” said a post on the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “The church was ransacked, and multiple items were stolen including the church’s monstrance.”

Investigators did not give a description of the missing monstrance, but the vessels are typically ornate, including jewels and sometimes gold plating. All have a window at the center, used to expose a consecrated Host.

They are valued in the thousands of dollars, according to CatholicSupply.com.

TV station WTVR is reporting the vessel stolen from Good Samaritan was worth “several thousand dollars.”

“It’s crazy. You would think a church would be something untouchable, but obviously today, nothing surprises me anymore,” a neighbor, John Russell, told WTVR.

CatholicCulture.org says the vessels are considered a “symbol of the Blessed Sacrament” and are typically carried by a priest during a procession.

Catholic lore has it the church’s St. Clare once held up a monstrance to drive away “unbelievers who assaulted her convent” in the 1200s, says the site.