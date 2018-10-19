Chance of snow this weekend in western NC, season’s first frost Monday in Charlotte

The North Carolina mountains are facing their first prediction of snow for the season on Saturday night.

And the Charlotte area may see its first frost Monday morning, says the National Weather Service.

The snow prediction is for higher elevations, where rain could mix with snow showers after sundown, forecasters said in a statement. Wind gusts would be near 40 mph or higher in the mountains, officials said in a statement.

“Winds could reach advisory level across the North Carolina mountains,” said the statement.

Snow accumulation is not predicted in North Carolina, though it could be heavier in bordering states to the northwest, including Virginia and West Virginia, said a statement.

The state has a 60 percent chance of what WCNC meteorologist Brad Panovich calls “cold, miserable rain” Saturday.

Temperatures in the Charlotte region will dip to 43 degrees Saturday and 38 Sunday night, with wind gusts of up to 24 mph, said the National Weather Service.

The snow possibility in the mountains will come out of West Virginia and southwest Virginia, where a couple of inches of accumulation is possible Saturday night, says the National Weather Service.