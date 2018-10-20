Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 34-year-old man as he walked along a stretch of Lawyers Road that lacks sidewalks.
Charlotte police continue to seek suspects in a pair of unrelated homicides

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2018 11:54 AM

Two men were killed in separate Charlotte shootings late Friday, police said, and authorities are continuing to search for suspects in the unrelated cases .

Shortly before 9 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found 57-year-old Donald Myers with a gunshot wound in an east Charlotte apartment. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The apartment is in the 7100 block of Snow Lane, off East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Idlewild Road North.

At about 11:45 p.m., police found 22-year-old Kareem McLeod with a gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 800 block of Clanton Road, southwest of uptown. Medic took McLeod to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a separate police news release.

Police are not saying if they have suspects in either shooting but said they were looking for witnesses.

