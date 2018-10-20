Police seek help in finding driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in east Charlotte

Police are asking for help in finding the driver who struck and killed a 34-year-old man as he walked along a stretch of Lawyers Road in east Charlotte that lacks sidewalks.
Eric Ryan Elsea was hit near Morris Pond Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.
Elsea had been drinking alcohol, which police said may have factored into the collision. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the news release
Police said Elsea was walking on Lawyers Road toward Meadow Glen Drive from Morris Pond Drive. He was walking toward traffic, but had no reflective clothes on, police said.
The road has overhead street lights, but that section also lacks a shoulder, according to police.
Police on Saturday released a photo of the white mid-2000s Ford F-350 dually quad cab pickup truck suspected of hitting Elsea. The truck has a tool box in the bed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or police at 704-432-2169.
