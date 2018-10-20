‘Oh my God, there’s a bear.’ A startled hotel guest kept cool and shot video anyway.

A bear startled a guest at a Gatlinburg, Tenn., hotel this week, but she kept her cool and shot video.

Although the woman says in her video that she “was shaking so bad,” she had the mind to pull out her camera and hone in on the bear for 17 minutes and 29 seconds.

“Big ole hungry bear on our floor just feet away from the room in Gatlinburg, TN!” Caitlin Frakes of Antioch, Tenn., posted on Facebook Tuesday night with her video of the bear.





Frakes left for Gatlinburg “on a girls trip” with her mom Sunday, she posted a day earlier on Facebook. “this is definitely needed & it just makes it even better my mom is my best friend!”





As she began walking down an outdoor balcony hallway Tuesday night, Frakes spotted the black bear at a trash can near her room.

“Oh, my God, there’s a bear,” she says in the video. “He’s coming up the ramp. He’s coming up, y’all”

Moments later, Frakes has a bit of panic in her voice: “He’s coming back! Oh s---, y’all, he’s coming back!”

Frakes was still down the hall at that point, and the bear decided to rest for a few minutes at the same trash can. Then it meandered down another outdoor hallway still farther from Frakes. Then she heard a “boom!” as the bear overturned another trash can.

“I’m shaking,” she whispers. “I’m shaking so bad.”

The bear finally wanders onto a street as Frakes alerts some people walking nearby.

“Hey, y’all. There was a big bear right where y’all are walking.

“That was unreal,” Frakes says into the camera before ending the video. So scary seeing a big creature that close. Pretty terrifying. Surreal. Crazy. I cannot believe I just got that on video.”

Gatlinburg tourists and residents have videotaped bears too close for comfort numerous times this year.





Panicked tourists one night dashed out of the way as a bear darted onto a crowded downtown street.

In July, a black bear became an internet sensation after video showed it atop a theater building and staring down at people in the street.

A black bear became an internet sensation this week after video showed it meandering atop a theater building and staring down at tourists in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Screen grab of WSMV video

In June, a hungry bear crawled through a woman’s car window in Gatlinburg, “gently moved” her kids’ car seat and found a snack, the woman posted on Facebook.