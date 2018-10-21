Winter is coming: First frost of the season to descend on the Carolinas tonight

Winter is coming, and the first frost of the season could descend on parts of the Carolinas tonight.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a frost advisory for most of central North Carolina Sunday night as an area of Canadian high pressure moves into the area, dropping chilly, dry air. Temperatures could drop into the 30s tonight, the weather service said, and areas that see mid-30s could expect “a light frost by daybreak Monday.”

A freeze warning also was in effect for counties west of the Triangle and central North Carolina and in southern Virginia tonight, the weather service said, along with “strong wind gusts” which could cause “smaller trees to fall, resulting in power outages.”

Frost is also possible in western North Carolina and in South Carolina, the weather service said.

The NWS office in Columbia, South Carolina issued a frost advisory for Sunday night through Monday morning as temperatures are expected to fall near freezing, with gusty winds.

“Gusty northwest winds behind a recently passed cold front will continue to usher in some of the coldest air of the season so far across region,” the NWS office in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina said.

That NWS office also serves parts of western North Carolina, including the Charlotte-area, where frost advisories also were in effect until late Monday morning.

“A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered,” according to the NWS. “A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.”

But no, this doesn’t mean snow, as far as the weather service’s forecasts go. None of them called for accumulation of ice or snow as of Sunday morning.

Technically, the first day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21.