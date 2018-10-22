Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s hit with salmonella and listeria recalls

Sunday, Harris Teeter, the North Carolina-based supermarket chain with stores from Florida to Virginia, became the latest grocery seller to recall house brands after salmonella and listeria concerns at McCain Foods.

Bakkover Foods recall of 795,261 pounds of products made for Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s means 13 recalls have pulled about 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat salads and about 3.7 million pounds of beef and chicken products out of store coolers. Onions from McCain Foods caused Sunday’s recalls, according to the USDA recall notice.

As McCain Foods explained in a Friday e-mail to The Miami Herald, the company “recently identified a potential health risk related to its fire roasted, caramelized or sautéed frozen vegetable and fruit products produced at its Colton facility, California. As a result, we have made the decision to voluntarily recall all products produced at this facility.

“The risk was identified as potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella. We have received no reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of these products to date and this voluntary recall is being issued as a precautionary measure for the safety of consumers.”

If a supplier recalls ingredients over a possible foodborne illness, the supplier’s customers almost always will recall the products with those ingredients. Food manufacturers rarely want to risk problems legally or in public perception if someone or several someones get very sick or die from a product the maker knew could be contaminated.

Consumers with these products in their refrigerator or freezer should toss them out or return them to the store for a full refund. Here’s what was recalled Sunday:

▪ Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza with Use By dates from 1/07/19 to 4/11/19.

▪ Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery Chicken Sausage, Egg White and Cheese Breakfast Burrito with Use By dates from 1/24/18 to 10/25/18.

▪ Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito with Use By dates from 1/24/18 to 10/25/18.

▪ Trader Joe’s Carnitas With Salsa Verde Burrito with Use By dates from 10/8/17 through 10/24/18.

Customers with questions can call Bakkover Food at 1-855-312-7504.