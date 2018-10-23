Farmer driving harvester uncovers body between rows of soybeans, NC deputies say

A farmer harvesting his crop just east of Charlotte in Union County made a grisly discovery: A body was decomposing among the rows of soybeans, reports WCCB.
The farmer, who was not identified, was operating a combine harvesting machine at about 4 p.m. Monday when he spotted the body below, said the station.
Investigators say the bean field is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte, near the intersection of McManus and Latham roads, reports WBTV.
Charlotte TV station WSOC says the farmer “immediately stopped and called 911,” summoning deputies to the 250-acre field.
The body was so badly decomposed -- consisting largely of bones -- that deputies could not tell if it was a man or woman, the station said.
Due to the extent of decomposition, Union County officials told WBTV they have not yet been able to tell how the person died and if a crime was involved.
“We had to send it to the medical examiner because they’ll have to determine the cause of death, and based on that, that’s the direction our investigators will go,” said chief deputy Todd Elmore told TV station WCNC.
