14-year-old girl arrested in Charlotte carjacking and kidnapping

Police arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of helping in a Charlotte carjacking and kidnapping on Wednesday.
The girl was among several assailants who surrounded a driver at a stop sign in the 2000 block of Knickerbocker Drive, off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
The driver told police she was blocked from driving away and that a male in the group then pulled her from the car. The group then got into the car and drove off, according to the news release.
Officers searched the area and found “someone matching the description of one of the suspects,” the 14-year-old who was then arrested, according to the police news release.
The girl was charged with vehicle larceny, kidnapping, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery. Police took her to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Common law robbery in North Carolina involves the taking of property from a person or in the presence of a person by threat or force,” according to Greensboro robbery defense law firm Coalter Law. A conviction can carry up to nearly four years in prison, according to the firm’s website.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
Comments