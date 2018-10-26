‘It was the right time for me.’ UNC President Margaret Spellings will leave March 1.

UNC President Margaret Spellings will step down March 1, on her three-year anniversary of leading the 17-campus university system.

The announcement was made Friday, after the UNC Board of Governors met in closed session to discuss a personnel matter and confer with the university’s attorney about the departure package for Spellings.

“All leaders are for a time,” Spellings told reporters just after noon Friday. She later added, “Times change, and those times demand new leaders and new approaches.”

Sources have said Spellings wanted to leave the job, well before her five-year contract expires. The contract was to run through February of 2021.





Spellings has led the university system through a tumultuous period that included the controversy over the HB2 bathroom bill and the uproar over Silent Sam, the Confederate statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. She has served under a contentious board that broke into factions, with some members more supportive of Spellings than others.

Harry Smith, chairman of the UNC Board of Governors said board members and Spellings agreed it was time for a transition in leadership. He said an interim president will be named, and the board is in no rush to begin a search for a permanent leader.

A former U.S. education secretary under Republican President George W. Bush, Spellings has pushed the university campuses to be more affordable, efficient and accountable. A strategic plan she crafted with the board focused raising graduation rates and opening doors more widely for rural and low-income students.





Two weeks ago, Spellings was asked by a reporter about earlier rumors that she had been a contender for the University of Texas system chancellor’s job. The position went to J.B Milliken, a former UNC system administrator and former chancellor of City University of New York.

Spellings was dismissive of that rumor. Of Milliken, she said, “I congratulate him, I’m proud of him, but I’ve got a big job here.”

When asked if she would stay in the UNC job for a while, she replied: “Absolutely.”

On Friday, Spellings said she was proud the university system saw two years with no tuition hikes, defying national trends.

“I’m proud to have carried the torch during a period of reform and progress,” she said.

As for leaving in March, Spellings said, “It was the right time for me.”